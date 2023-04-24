Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library in Needville welcomes crafting enthusiasts to its monthly “Craft & Chat” share group on Tuesday, May 9, from 10:15 am to 12:00 noon, in the Meeting Room of the library, located at 9230 Gene Street. Share tips, get ideas and inspiration, and enjoy the camaraderie of fellow crafters at this drop-in event!
People of all experience levels – from beginners to advanced – who enjoy any type of crafting are invited to attend to get other crafters’ perspectives, critiques, and suggestions. Chat and network with other crafters who enjoy anything from art and needlework to woodwork and much more!
Those attending should bring their crafting supplies, die-cutting machines, and materials to start or finish a project, while enjoying the company of fellow crafters.
Samples of the library’s instructional books, magazines, and websites on various crafts will be available.
This program meets on the 2nd Tuesday of every month and is intended for adults aged 18 and up.
The program is free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
