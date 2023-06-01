Countywide pet adoption event set for Saturday

Fort Bend County will host a countywide pet adoption event from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The adoption event is aimed at reducing overcrowding at Fort Bend area shelters.
This collaborative effort involves organizations dedicated to animal welfare, including Best Friends Animal Society, Fort Bend PAWS, Foster Creek Veterinary Services, Sugar Land Animal Services, Fort Bend County Animal Services, and Rosenberg Animal Control and Shelter. The event will be held in Building B at the fairgrounds, 4310 SH 36 South in Rosenberg.
“This adoption event presents an opportunity for individuals and families to open their hearts and homes to these deserving pets,” organizers said.
With the joint efforts of the participating organizations, a diverse range of cats and dogs will be available for adoption. Representatives from each organization will be present to provide valuable information and assist prospective adopters in finding the perfect companion to fit their lifestyle.
All pets will be appropriately assessed, vaccinated, and, if applicable, spayed or neutered before being made available.
