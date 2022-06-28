The Fort Bend County Historical Commission is busy planning the county’s 200th birthday celebration, officials there announced.
“In 2021, the Fort Bend County Historical Commission began to consider goals for 2022 which include improvement of the commission’s educational offerings, promotion of historical and cultural sites in the county, and improvement of the diversity of appointees and volunteers,” said Chris Godbold, chairman of the historical commission.
“In addition, March 2022 is the 200th anniversary of the first settlers from Austin’s Colony arriving in what would become Fort Bend County and building a log cabin along the Brazos River that would give the county its name. The county historical commission began efforts in 2021 to publicize the anniversary and started consideration of events or activities to celebrate it.”
Godbold recounted the county’s earliest history.
In March 1822, settlers who had sailed on the Lively from New Orleans made their way up the Brazos to the present-day site of Richmond, he said.
There they built a log cabin which came to be called Fort Bend, he added.
“The Fort Bend County Historical Commission has been considering the 200th anniversary of this event since 2020,” he said.
“In 2021, the Historical Commission began to form plans for specific ways to celebrate it. We reached out to the community and publicized the upcoming anniversary to commissioner’s court, local governments, school districts, and the general public. This resulted in a partnership with Lamar CISD to hold an essay contest based on the anniversary in spring 2022.”
The essay contest winners were pictured on the front page of The Herald on Sunday, May 1, and their essays displayed inside the newspaper. (See online at fbherald.com.)
The historical commission also worked to update the 1936 Fort Bend marker which has limited and somewhat incorrect information, Godbold said.
“A paper was written to apply for a supplementary marker or additional subject marker to accompany the 1936 marker,” he added.
“The historical commission reached out to the Fort Bend County Fair to suggest the anniversary be the theme for the Fair’s parade in the fall of 2022. No update on this effort is available as of this writing.”
The historical commission is planning to work with area museums to create a museum crawl in honor of the anniversary of Fort Bend, Godbold said.
“We are looking to hold the event in the late summer or early fall.”
Fort Bend County residents held a similar celebration in 1972 on the county’s sesquintennial — 150th birthday. Activities included a beard-growing contest, school students dressed in period clothing and wrote essays, city and county officials issued proclamations, and much more.
The commission is a department of Fort Bend County government and its all-volunteer membership is appointed by commissioner’s court.
