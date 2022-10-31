The Rosenberg City Council will meet Tuesday evening to discuss awarding hotel occupancy tax funds to The Black Cowboy Museum, the Art League of Rosenberg, Cast Theatrical Co., the Rosenberg Railroad Museum and others .
The meeting begins at 6:30 p.m. at City Hall, 2110 Fourth St.
Council members are also scheduled to consider awarding HOT funds to the Rosenberg Arts Alliance and the Rendezvous Event Center & Backyard.
Specifically, the council will consider awarding:
$11,507.20 to the Art League of fort Bend for workshops and shows.
$10,000 to the Black Cowboy Museum for its second annual hall of fame banquet.
$5,250 to the Black Cowboy Museum for its Cowboy Christmas event.
$3,750 to the Black Cowboy Museum for its “Happy Birthday, Cowboy Larry!” event.
$4,500 to Cast Theatrical for marketing and advertising.
$5,800 to Rendezvous Event Center & Backyard for marketing and advertising.
$5,450 to the Rosenberg Arts Alliance for its sixth annual Ride to Rosenberg Car Show.
$30,000 to the Rosenberg Railroad Museum for events and marketing.
$20,000 to the Rosenberg Railroad Museum for its Tower 17 preservation project.
The council is also scheduled to consider adopting rules for the Travis Park splash pad, nominating a candidate to fill a vacancy on the board of directors of the Fort Bend County Appraisal District, award a bid for the Travis Park basketball pavilion project, hiring a company to paint pavement markings.
The council is also scheduled to amend, repeal or reauthorize the city of Rosenberg Tax Abatement Guidelines and criteria. Companies hoping to receive a tax abatement from the city must meet certain guidelines and criteria, such as creating a specific amount of jobs.
