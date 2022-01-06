The proposed Travis Park splash pad and Seabourne Creek Park nature center remains alive despite petitioners’ demands to abandon both projects or put the items before voters for a second time.
A majority of Rosenberg City Council members voted on Tuesday to once again follow the wishes of voters and proceed with the two projects.
Voting to move forward with the projects were Susan Euton, Isaac Davila, Alicia Casias, Mayor Kevin Raines and Mayor Pro Tem Marc Morales.
Voting against the projects were Tim Krugh and Tim Anders.
Voters approved both projects in the November 2020 election by overwhelming margins.
Even though Bill Benton was on the council that placed the projects on the ballot, the former mayor, along with Krugh and Anders have attempted unsuccessfully to nullify the election results and end the projects.
Benton and Krugh gathered names for the petition and presented it to council in Nov. 8, 2021.
Anders signed the petition.
The petition calls for the city to abandon both projects or put them before voters again.
The council in December voted against the wish of the 350 or so petitioners and in favor of the wishes of more than 5,000 voters.
Krugh was absent that meeting and asked for the same three resolutions to be placed on Tuesday’s agenda, as allowed by City Charter.
Krugh, a former Air Force veteran, made the motion to adopt the ordinances called for by the resolution, which would prevent the city from hiring anyone or having city staff work on developing or planning either project.
Anders seconded the motion but the motion died by a 5-2 vote.
Krugh also made a motion to adopt a second resolution — putting the item on the next city ballot. Anders seconded the motion but again it was voted down 5-2.
“The people of Rosenberg have voted to do these projects,” said businessman James Urbish, who voted against the splash pad. “If they would have been done in a timely manner, we wouldn’t even be talking about these resolutions and these petitions.”
He said the projects should have never been put before the public in the first place.
“Council should have taken care of this,” he said. “That’s why we vote for council people and mayor, to figure these problems out and take care of them. When you hand that decision-making back to the public, and they vote for something, you’re obligated to give them what they voted for.”
Former council member Lynn Moses also spoke in favor of fulfilling the wishes of the voters.
“The citizens went out and voted. It was given from council to (the voters) to vote on and it was tallied up and approved.”
Now, two council members want to undo that vote, she said.
“I went back and looked at my oath of office, and as a council member you swore to God to uphold the Constitution and the state of Texas’ laws,” she said.
She wanted to know whether Krugh and Anders could legally try to subvert the election results.
“We had a fair election, we had no irregularities. It was certified. Council certified it. So how are two council members sitting up here ... going against the Constitution of the (will of) citizens?”
Furthermore, she said, the city is paying the city attorney and city staff to listen to the demands of the petitioners (Krugh and Anders), research the legal aspects of the petition and prepare the resolutions and agenda items and accompanying information for the council to consider.
“That’s legal? I think it’s illegal,” she said.
She said she believes the two council members should pay for every city employee and the city attorney who has had to attend meetings in which the petitioners’ demands had to be heard or who had to deal with the petition and resulting resolutions to overturn the election results.
“Pay back the citizens,” she demanded of Krugh and Anders. “You are using our money to take away our vote. You are the wrong two people to be in office without a shadow of a doubt. You have no legal precedence to take away the vote that the people made.”
Former council member Alice Jozwiak agreed the city should cede to the wishes of the majority of the voters.
“We voted. Whether we like the vote or dislike it, we abide by the (results),” she said.
She said she doubts many citizens would want to vote on the projects a second time.
Besides, she said, the projects have appeared on the city agendas 29 times.
Moreover, there are 4,000 children living in District 3 where Travis Park is located and would enjoy the splash pad, she added.
