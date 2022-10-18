More than 1,500 people attended Saturday’s 38th annual Needville Harvest Festival, where winners were named in several contests.

Cooper crowned queen

Needville High School sophomore Magdalena Cooper, 16, was crowned 2022 Harvest Festival Queen in ceremonies held in the pavilion at Don Wenzel Memorial Harvest Park. She is the daughter of Keith and Davina Cooper.

First runner-up is senior Molly Hackstedt, 17, who is also top ticket seller with 312 raffle tickets sold for a total of $3,120. Second runner-up is senior KayLynn Rieger, 17.

Cooper was crowned by 2021 Queen Bailey Vasquez and received a $1,000 scholarship.

Six contestants for the title visited with judges that morning and took the stage at 3 p.m. to be interviewed by Master of Ceremonies Dustin Vacek in front of a live audience.

Half of the candidates’ scores were based on their interaction with the judges and half on their stage presence.

