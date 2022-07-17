I bet many of y’all are ready for some little to no watering about now.
Enter Xeriscape.
It is a style of landscape design requiring little or no irrigation, once established.
This was initially developed for arid areas. In our area at this time, we are definitely experiencing very hot, drought condition, but we still have humidity. Which means that we can expand beyond cactus and succulents. Depending on if you are designing a new bed or your pots filled with petunias have given up the ghost, this is a very laid-back and virtually carefree project. Here’s the plan: 1) Make a plan before you start, 2) keep soil quality in mind (well draining maybe mixed with a little sand or purchase cactus soil), 3) Opt for native plants as well as cactus and succulents, 4) plant to the size of plants at maturity, 5) think outside of the box on mulching: rocks, stones, shells, etc. All this really depends on if your building a new bed or repurposing you pots. Once your selections are establish (i.e. try to gently pull them up, if they don’t budge, perfect they have rooted). That’s it; very laid-back…hellooo. There are several benefits to ‘xeriscaping’: 1) reduce water waste, 2) reduce maintenance, 3) reduce your water bill, 4) reduce fertilization usage and 5) reduce your sweat equity (personal benefit). If you have any questions on plants selection or anything, feel free to email me at the address below.
Now, it know it might sound contradictory, but as we approach August, we will need to start thinking about our Fall gardens, especially if you will be growing from seed. That will give us about 3.5 months +/- before the first frost historically hits. Ill touch base on that next week. My email is thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com
TTFN
Lauren Martin
