Hello Laid-Back Gardeners. Here is a fun and easy project to do in a day. Terrariums are easy and fun way to bring beauty of nature inside your home in the winter. They also make great gifts. They are not expensive, and any one can make them, even if you don’t have a green thumb. You will just need a few materials:
Glass jar, bowl, used aquarium anything that is sealable or has a small opening
Well-draining potting mix (think cactus or succulent mix)
Small decorations: stones, shells sticks, etc.
Small shade-loving plants (tillandsia/air plants are excellent and require little to no watering)
Remember, you are building to the size of your container. For example, if you are using a large pickle jar, you will be needing no more than about a half cup of sand/pebbles, charcoal and soil.
To build your terrarium, start with a clean container, then cover the bottom with a layer of sand or gravel for drainage. Add a small, even amount of activated charcoal to keep the soil healthy and free of bad bacteria and fungi. Cover this with a layer of moss to help keep the soil from mixing with the charcoal. Add a thick layer of well-draining soil. Then add your plants, once again keeping in mind your container size. Shake off the excess soil from your foliage. You will want to keep about a 1-inch diameter per plant. Once you have your plants planted, add additional moss, gravel, sea glass, etc. to cover the soil. This will help prevent any soil from splashing inside your container.
Once your container is finished, give it a light and gentle watering and put your lid or top on your container. If the humidity gets too high, open the top and let it “air out.” Your container will need to be placed in indirect sunlight or the glass will act like a prism and burn your plants. Keep your plant deadheaded, pruned and keep leaves trimmed of any that are yellow or brown. When watering in the future, it is best to use a spray bottle.
Note: A great source for small plants will be any place that fairy garden plants are sold. They are usually sold in 2-inch pots.
Enjoy this fun and easy project that also is very child-friendly.
