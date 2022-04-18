Our topic this week is companion gardening.
Companion gardening, in general, is planting flowers, herbs and vegetables, which grow well together and are beneficial to each other.
They help to deter pests, attract beneficial bugs, provide shade for food plants, weed suppression and improve soil fertility.
Today I will focus on flowering plant companions.
To bring blossoming color, edible opportunities and added benefits to your pots and vegetable gardens.
Vegetable and herb companions are impressive and can serve a double purpose, but that will be another article.
My favorite flower companion plants are: Borage, Calendula, Marigolds, Nasturtiums, and Tansy. Borage is a pollinator mecca. I personally love calendula not only for its benefits in the garden, but also, I make skin lotions from the dried flowers. Marigolds for their lovely colors and bad bug deterring scent. Nasturtiums because they are edible and appealing in salads or decoration on baked goods and help to protect my cucumbers. Tansy is a beneficial pest-eating magnate (beneficial bugs deter, eat or kill bad bugs). It is also a perennial (plants that live more than two years); another added plus for the Laid-Back Gardeners.
One can place all these plants throughout your garden or just one variety as a perimeter around your veggies. The choices are as varied as your imagination.
Stay tuned next Tuesday, April 26, for the herb companion gardening and an example of vegetable companion gardening. It will be a two-for Tuesday.
Feel free to contact me at thelaidbackgardenerlauren@gmail.com with any question or comments.
Lauren Martin
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.