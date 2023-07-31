Congratulations, graduate!

Pleak Planning and Zoning Committee will hold a meeting Aug. 2, 2023 at 6:30 pm. Meetings are open to the public. Meetings are held at Pleak City Hall.
The White family were all smiles when Colby White (son of Jason and Ashley White) recently graduated from B.F. Terry High School. Joining Colby in celebration were his brothers and sisters, Ryleigh White, Maddison Ulrich, Mack Ulrich and Chandler White. Colby will be moving to College Station in the fall to continue his education at Blinn. Congratulations to Colby.
Once again Richmond will have a back-to-school fair with Access Health. Saturday, August 12th from 9 am-12 pm. Access Health Clinic, 400 Austin St, Richmond, TX 77469. Preparing children to return to school can be a stressful and overwhelming time for many. Access Health hopes to support families in making the start of the school year a little easier for the kids of our communities. These fairs assist parents with the medical and financial demands they face when preparing their children to return to school. During the health fairs, we offer immunizations, health screenings, vision screenings. A limited number of sports physicals and backpacks, and school supplies to those in attendance.Children and students must be present to Don’t forget to bring shot records.
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at 281-239-8504.
