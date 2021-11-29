The splash pad controversy has gathered steam.
The good news is risk of drowning is minimal.
The bad news is obvious. Whether fresh water or recycled systems, diapered toddlers splash about with mouths open and dirty toys in hands. This creates breeding grounds for algae and bacteria ingested through skin and happy mouths.
To combat this, many dollars must be budgeted for ongoing safety including keeping equipment operable every summer day.
Security is important since teens are always looking for new places to hang out after dark. At first blush, this seems like one exciting safe place for small children to have water fun. Picture small children trying to play with the water jets, dragging dirty toys along the surfaces, moms in flip-flops rescuing their criers with boo-boos.
But wait! Rules will be posted!
Good luck with that unless a security guard is on site.
A community splash pad should not be on any ballot.
Maxine Winter
Rosenberg
