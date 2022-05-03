The Fort Bend County Historical Commission will present historian Michael R. Moore with the 2022 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award at its Tuesday, May 17 meeting. Location will be the environs of the Fort Bend Museum, 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, beginning at 3 p.m. A reception will follow. The Bleil award is presented annually for exceptional achievement in historical preservation. The meeting is free of charge and open to the public.
