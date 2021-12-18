COMING TO AMERICA

Richmond physician Tran B. Quan remembers escaping from communist Vietnam when she was just 5.
She also remembers the hardships she, her brother and her parents faced immigrating to America and starting their lives over.
After meeting her father’s war-time commander on a family trip to Florida in 2019, Dr. Quan felt the time was right to discuss the Vietnam War and its aftermath from the Vietnamese point of view, and share the inspirational journey her family has experienced since arriving in the U.S.
Her book, “Soldier on: My Father, His General, & the Long Road from Vietnam,” is available from Texas Tech University Press and on Amazon.
The Herald caught up with Dr. Quan at the Richmond State Supported School where she serves as medical director.
QUESTION: Explain how you came up with the title of the book, “Soldier On: My Father, His General, & the Long Road from Vietnam”
ANSWER:The term “soldier on” embodies perseverance through adversity which highlights the message of my story.
I wanted to share, from the accounts of my dad and his war-time commander, the struggles that they endured during the Vietnam War and the persecution from the communist government afterwards.
Despite these traumatic events, they and the hundreds of thousands of South Vietnamese refugees found the resiliency to rebuild their lives as immigrants without money or the English language in America.
I hope people who read this book can relate and find kinship in the fact that we all have our personal hardships, and we have to dig for that inner strength to push through the obstacles.
Q: You say you got the idea for the book after hearing your father and his former commander talk about their times together in the South Vietnamese Army. Can you tell us about the road trip? Your thoughts, your impressions?
A: In 2015, my dad and I took a road trip from Orlando, Florida to Key West with General Di along with six other family members. It was the best trip of my life even though I’ve been to lots of amazing places around the world. It was on this road trip that I learned about the details of my dad and General Di’s life during and post war. They shared with me the South Vietnamese perspective on the war, which has been underrepresented in the history of the Vietnam conflict, and the punishing years in the jungle prison camps. Hearing their stories brought back the many lingering questions that had accumulated in my mind over the years such as: what was it like for the millions of South Vietnamese to lose not just a home but a homeland? What drove my family’s escape out of Vietnam? Their recollections also made me think about how different my life would have been if I grew up in communist Vietnam. It made me grateful to my parents and the opportunities for education and military service in America which I would never have in Vietnam.
Q: OK, so you waited until you got back home to start writing?
A:After returning home to Texas, I knew I had to share what I learned on the road trip. It has taken me five years to research, interview, write, re-write, edit, and start all over again to do justice to this story. Writing this book for me has been like traveling on the Key West road trip. I’ve enjoyed every moment of it.
Q:You and your family left communist-Vietnam when you were five. Tell us about that departure.
A:The escape out of Vietnam had to be done in secret because it was forbidden by the new communist government. They jailed and sent those captured to hard labor camps, women and children included. We escaped in 1978, late at night in a flimsy vessel disguised as a fishing boat. I still have vague memories of bits and pieces from that night, like being squeezed inside a cargo truck then lowered below deck of a fishing boat with over 300 other people. I was lucky to have both my parents and older brother with me.
Q: Yikes, it sounds scary!
A: We joined the mass exodus of Vietnamese taking to the seas to flee Vietnam during that period. We were known as the “boat people.” It was a 3 day voyage from Vietnam to the refugee camp in Thailand. It was a dangerous journey ensnared with communist guards patrolling the coast, unexpected storms that broke apart rickety boats not designed for ocean travel, and Thai pirates trolling the South China Sea looking to kill, rob, and abduct. We didn’t get captured by the communist guards, but our boat engine died out at sea and we encountered Thai pirates when nearing the coast of Thailand.
Q:It’s been a long road, indeed, from Vietnam to Richmond. Give us an idea of what you experienced once your family landed in the United States. Your first stop was San Francisco, correct?
A: Our first plane ride was on a DC-10 Transamerica plane from Thailand to San Francisco. We arrived on a November night in 1979. The first image from the plane window that caught my dad’s eye that night was not the Golden Gate bridge but the glow of car lights below. He remembered feeling overwhelmed and excited at the same time and wondered out loud to my mom if he would be able to drive in America like he did in Vietnam. I was five and only remembered the first box of crayons given to me by the flight attendant.
Q: Did you stay long in San Francisco?
A: A few months later, we got on a Greyhound bus and headed to Hastings, Nebraska, where my dad’s cousin promised my parents he would help them find work. My dad had less than three hundred dollars in his pocket when we arrived in Hastings. The people in Hastings heard about us and came by with blankets and household goods. Hastings was the quintessential midwest small town with the kindest people. In Hastings, my dad got his first American car, a used blue 1975 Ford station wagon. After a year in Nebraska, we moved to Maryland, then finally settled in Texas. My dad got his wish as he drove us across America looking for a home.
Q: Your parents lived a privileged life in Saigon before its the war and the country’s downfall to the communists. How did they fare in America? What kinds of jobs did they get?
A: My parents were fortunate and had happy, comfortable lives despite growing up amidst the backdrop of war. My dad was the eldest son from an affluent family, and he became an officer in the South Vietnamese army. When they came to America, my parents had nothing. Without any language or skill set, they had to find whatever jobs they could to support me and my brother. They worked on factory assembly lines, cleaned offices, and strings of minimum wage jobs to put food on the table.
Q: At that time, you only had one brother, correct?
A: Two younger siblings came along during those early years, and my youngest sister was born with developmental disability. All of these challenges coming in short successions might break some people, but my parents kept forging ahead. My youngest sister has been a blessing to our family. She has inspired me to be in my current field which is caring for people with special needs.
Q: Was your dad ever bitter about the struggles he faced starting his life all over again in America? He was cleaning office buildings and plucking chickens in factories to make ends meet, right?
A: My dad was the sweetest soul anyone could meet. He was never the type to feel resentment or bitterness towards anyone or anything. He loved us and would do any kind of honest work to make our lives better, no matter how hard or menial. He was so proud when he became an American citizen, and wanted his children to contribute something good to this country. He hung the American flag up for a year in the front of his house after I was commissioned into the U.S. Army. I wanted very much to pay tribute to his sacrifice in this book.
Q: Gen. Tran Ba Di spent 17 years in a communist “re-education camp” after the Vietnam War ended. What happened to him afterward? How did he meet up with your dad in America?
A: General Di had one of the longest prison sentences among general officers because the communist regime deemed him a threat. He was separated from his family and imprisoned at the prime of his life in 1975 and released in 1992. During those 17 years, he was tortured and humiliated daily. After his release, he received permission to leave Vietnam and join his family who resettled in Orlando. In 2014, my dad read a Vietnamese magazine article on General Di and remembered the affection the troops had for their division commander. My dad reached out to General Di and asked me to plan a trip to Orlando for the reunion. I tagged along and we asked General Di to join us for a family road trip to Key West.
Q: Did you get a chance to talk to General Di much?
A:On the road trip I asked the general what kept him alive during his imprisonment and his answer was simply his faith in God and the hope of reuniting with his family. In conversations I had with General Di even before deciding to write this book, he exuded compassion and optimism. Here was a man who went from commanding over 10,000 soldiers in his division with personal pilots to deliver him to battlefields to busing tables in an Orlando restaurant when he started his life over in America at age 63. I asked General Di the same question, about how he felt with this change of fortune. He told me that God had a role for him during each phase of life, but the core of who he was does not change. That really impressed me. From those encounters I had with General Di, I understood why my dad respected and remembered him after 45 years.
Q: Gen. Di also lived a life of privilege in South Vietnam before the war’s end. Tell us a little about his life in America?
A: When his job at the Orlando restaurant ended, General Di worked at a theme park peddling sodas and snacks on a pushcart. He still felt strong and productive. Friends and family who felt he deserved better were uneasy about him doing this kind of work. This was a man who could speak and write in fluent French, Vietnamese,and English. He received one of the best educations in Vietnam and traveled to the U.S. in the 1950s and ’60s for special military training with his American counterparts. He replied to them, “There is no shame with honest work.”
Q: How much did your dad and Gen. Di help you in writing your book? Did you scribble notes during the family road trip in Florida? Did you talk to your dad an hour here and there? Explain the process.
A: My dad and General Di went beyond helping me; they were the inspiration for my book. When I was on the road trip I didn’t think about writing a book. I was just enjoying the experience. It was after the road trip and all the stories they shared during those hours inside the car that I decided that I had to share what I learned. To make an inspiration into a reality, I had to methodically plan for return trips to Orlando for follow up interviews with General Di and his family. By this time, my dad sold his house and my parents along with my youngest sister moved in with me because their health was declining. I’ve always liked sitting and talking with my dad, so it was natural to spend even more time with him asking deeper questions about his past. I treasure those moments interviewing Dad because shortly after moving in with me, he was diagnosed with lung cancer. For the next three years and ten months, I took my dad to treatments and on trips back to Vietnam. In between doctor’s visits, traveling with Dad, and my job, I worked on the book. My dad was with me along the whole book writing process up until the end when he found out that the book was accepted for publication. Four days later, my father passed away. I wanted so much for my dad to hold this book in his hands. Even now, I still feel that he is helping me.
Q: What do you hope readers take away from this book?
A: I would like readers to understand a little about the South Vietnamese perspective on the Vietnam War and the enrichment of immigration through the stories of my dad and General Di. Just as important, I hope readers experience an uplifting story about struggle and survival and become inspired to overcome their own trials.
“Soldier on” is available from Texas Tech University Press at ttupress.org or Amazon.com.
Readers who order the book through the Texas Tech University Press website and use book promo code “20holiday,” can save 40% through the end of December.
