The Coastal Plains Soil & Water Conservation District honored its Conservation Award Winners for 2022 with a steak dinner at the Lone Star Saloon in Richmond and presented each one with a large personalized sign to be showcased at their place of operation.
Every year, the Texas State Soil & Water Conservation Board, together with the Association of Texas Soil & Water Conservation Districts, sponsor the “Texas Conservation Awards Program” of which the 216 conservation districts across the state of Texas participate in.
Each district chooses local winners for the various categories, and then present those winners to TSSWCB & ATSWCD to be judged for the five areas of Texas as area winners.
From the chosen area winners, a sate winner is then selected for each category.
Each district will present and sponsor their local winners with awards and a banquet or dinner in their district.
TSSWCB & ATSWCD will honor each area winner with a plaque and the state winners are honored at the annual state meeting, which is held in October at a chosen location.
Area winners include Kenny Poehls, who was named 2022 Conservation Farmer of the Year; Blase Tucker, who was named Conservation Rancher of the Year; and Dakota Freund, who was named Friend of Conservation.
