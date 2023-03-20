Claire D. Rogers

Claire G. Rogers, who recently retired as the Executive Director of the Fort Bend History Association, will be presented with the 2023 Bert E. Bleil Heritage Award by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission. The award will be presented at a ceremony on Thursday, March 30, 2023 in the Fort Bend Museum located at 410 S. Fifth St. in Richmond, Texas. A “Meet and Greet” event beginning at 5:30 pm will precede the award program with a reception to follow. Both the program and the reception are free of charge and open to the public.
The Bleil Award has been presented annually by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 2009 to a person or organization for exceptional efforts and achievements in developing and promoting heritage tourism, promoting an awareness of and appreciation for historical preservation, the identification and protection of historic sites and features, and the preservation of historical and cultural resources in Fort Bend County.
The award is named for the late Bert E. Bleil, the former Chair of the Fort Bend County Historical Commission, who first envisioned this method of acknowledging exceptional achievements in historic and cultural preservation.
Claire G. Rogers, this year’s honoree, has worn many hats in her twenty plus year career sharing the stories that make up Fort Bend County’s history with the public. After earning a Master of Social Work degree from the University of Houston, she moved to Richmond in 1988 with her husband, Ron, where they raised their two children. Mrs. Rogers volunteered at LCISD and taught Community Bible Study. They joined what was then called the Fort Bend County Museum Association. She began volunteering at the Museum and was hired as its Education Coordinator in 2002. Mrs. Rogers became the Museum Manager of the Fort Bend Museum in 2009 and served as the Executive Director of the Fort Bend County Museum Association, now known as the Fort Bend History Association to reflect its wide range of offerings, from 2014 to 2022. She has also served in several leadership roles with the Fort Bend County Historical Commission since 2009 and currently serves as its secretary.
Mrs. Rogers was born in Port-au-Prince, Haiti where her father, Octave, worked as a manager with the Haitian American Sugar Company and her mother, Scottie, taught ESL classes. The family moved several times between Haiti, Dominican Republic, and Louisiana while her father pursued his career in the sugar industry.
Mrs. Rogers attributes her life-long interest in making history accessible to the public with two people: her father, who instilled in his children the importance of learning about the people in the different communities where they lived, and her eighth-grade history teacher who made American history come alive. She also began developing a keen sense of how to share history with others when she received the 8th grade social studies prize for her depiction in clay of the three branches of US government.
Mrs. Rogers was at the helm of the Fort Bend History Association in April of 2018 when a small fire broke out at the Fort Bend Museum. Although the fire was quickly contained, there was smoke damage throughout the museum. Mrs. Rogers helped guide the Museum through a $2 million dollar capital fundraising campaign, which allowed the museum, and the stories it tells, to be expanded and reimagined. The museum reopened to visitors in July 2021 with a greater emphasis on the diverse people whose stories represent the history of the County. The new museum’s versatility allows it to host community events, like the Bleil Award presentation, and to showcase community art exhibits. Mrs. Rogers is especially proud of the mosaic river at the entrance of the new museum which includes elements of design telling the stories of the different groups that have moved here and the events which make up our shared history.
