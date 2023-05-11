Rosenberg’s very first Dino-Nite Disco (A Mother/Son Dance) is set for Friday, June 16 from 6-9 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center located at 3825 Highway 36 S.
Get ready to stomp, chomp and roar at this dino-riffic event. The night will include dancing, formal and fun photos, sweet treats, games and more! The Dino-Nite Disco is not limited to just Moms and Sons; Aunts and Grandmas are welcome to bring their little dino out for a rawr-ing good time, too! Semi-formal attire is suggested.
Tickets are required for the event and are on sale now. A ticket is $25 and includes admission for one female and her little dinosaur(s). Tickets are limited and pre-sale only. Tickets will not be sold at the door and can be purchased in advance by calling the Rosenberg Civic Center at 832-595-3520, in person at the Civic Center or online by Friday, June 16 at 10 a.m. or until sold out, whichever occurs first.
“The City hosted the first Daddy/Daughter Dance this year and it was such a success – tickets sold out,” said Communications Director Tanya Kveton. “Quite a few Moms expressed to us that they want that experience, too, and there’s nothing like that in the area. They spoke – we listened! We hope to have an equally successful event, creating a night of fun, surprises and memories!”
For more information or to purchase a ticket, call the Rosenberg Civic Center at 832-595-3520 or visit rosenbergtx.gov.
