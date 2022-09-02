The city of Rosenberg’s new animal shelter and control director vows to do his best to save every animal that comes in the door.
“The shelter had a fantastic live-release rate before I got here and I plan to maintain that high standard,” said Omar Polio, 29.
“We are trying to save as many of these animals as possible,” he said. “The shelter has boasted a 95-97% live-release rate in the past and we want to continue that adoption rate.”
Omar earned a bachelor’s degree in wildlife fisheries science and a master’s degree in community development from Texas A&M before teaching science and biology in high school.
He said his time as an educator will suit him well now as shelter director.
“I’ve always considered myself a life-long learner. I’m always learning, and I’m always educating myself. I know I have a lot to learn about (shelter management), and I’m learning as fast as I can, but the one thing I do know is that it’s up to us to save these (animals). Their lives are in our hands.”
The shelter staff is also scheduled to attend training seminars, workshops and conferences, he said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.