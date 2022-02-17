Save the date! The City of Rosenberg is bringing back the paper shredding event on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Rosenberg City Hall located at 2110 4th Street. The event is free and open to Rosenberg residents only from 9 a.m. to noon or until the trucks are full.
To participate in the event, residents must show proof of residency onsite (City utility bill, Driver’s License or other form of identification) or residents may verify your address ahead of time by picking up a “fast pass” from Citizens Relations at City Hall by Friday, March 4 at 5 p.m. The “fast pass” will allow you to move through the line without having to stop to have your address verified on site.
This is a contactless, drive-thru event. Residents must stay in their vehicle and onsite personnel will remove documents from the vehicle for secure onsite shredding and recycling. NEW: Only eight (8) boxes will be shredded per vehicle at one time. You can shred more than eight (8) boxes in total, but you must re-enter the line. Items must be placed in the trunk or rear of the vehicle and clearly labeled for shredding.
Items that can be shredded are:
Paper Documents (including confidential items)
Hanging File Folders
Folders with Brads
Manila Folders
Paper Clips and Binder Clips
Staples
Notebooks
Check Books
Magazines
Newspapers
Floppy Discs
Compact Discs
Items that cannot be shredded are:
3-ring Binders
Plastic Sheet Protectors
Cardboard Boxes
Electronics
Metal
Plastic
Trash
For more information, visit the City’s website or call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.