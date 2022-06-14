The city of Rosenberg issued 452 permit applications during the month of April.
The largest number of permit applications were for electrical (residential) permits (100).
Other permits issued were 77 building (residential), 63 plumbing (residential), 48 electrical (commercial), 44 mechanical (residential), 30 signs, 18 plumbing (commercial), 16 certificate of occupation (commercial),10 mechanical (commercial), 9 temp food, 7 building (commercial), 7 fire, 5 demolition, 4 pool (residential), 3 infrastructure, 3 irrigation, 2 banner, 2 cemetery, 2 land disturbance, 1 right of way, 1 special events.
Last April, the city issued 481 permits
