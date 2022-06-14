The city of Rosenberg issued 452 permit applications during the month of April.

The largest number of permit applications were for electrical (residential) permits (100).

Other permits issued were 77 building (residential), 63 plumbing (residential), 48 electrical (commercial), 44 mechanical (residential), 30 signs, 18 plumbing (commercial), 16 certificate of occupation (commercial),10 mechanical (commercial), 9 temp food, 7 building (commercial), 7 fire, 5 demolition, 4 pool (residential), 3 infrastructure, 3 irrigation, 2 banner, 2 cemetery, 2 land disturbance, 1 right of way, 1 special events.

Last April, the city issued 481 permits

Tags

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.