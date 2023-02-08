Dozens of dads escorted their daughters to the city of Rosenberg’s first-ever Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance on Saturday at the Rosenberg Civic Center.
They were met at the door by Snow White, Cinderella and Princess Tiana (The Princess and the Frog). Each young lady was given a rose and a professional photographer was on hand to capture the couple in a photograph that they’ll cherish for years to come.
Admission included lots of snacks and plenty of lively dance music.
More than a few moms were in attendance as well.
Organizers said the event was orchestrated to provide citizens with yet another fun activity. The city organizes kids fishing tournaments, and events for Easter, July 4, Halloween and Christmas to name a few.
Plans are in the works for a mother-son dance later this year.
Mayor Kevin Raines said he was pleased with the turnout and particularly pleased that city staff had orchestrated such a successful Daddy-Daughter Sweetheart Dance.
