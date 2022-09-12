City of Rosenberg Awarded 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award

The City of Rosenberg has been awarded the 2022 Annual Achievement of Excellence in Procurement Award from the National Procurement Institute, Inc. (NPI).
The AEP Award is earned by public and non-profit agencies that demonstrate a commitment to procurement excellence. Rosenberg was one of only 57 cities in the United States and Canada to receive this prestigious award.
This annual program honors organizations that demonstrate excellence by obtaining a high score based on criteria designed to measure innovation, professionalism, productivity, e-procurement, and leadership attributes of the procurement organization.
The City’s purchasing department is led by Purchasing Manager Blake Skiles. “Since Blake has joined the City, he has made significant improvements to our Purchasing policies and workflows, increasing productivity while serving the public, the city, and our suppliers efficiently, professionally and ethically,” said Assistant City Manager and Director of Finance Joyce Vasut. “We are proud that Blake’s hard work has been recognized through this prestigious award.”
For more information about the City’s purchasing department, please contact the City at 832-595-3363 or visit the purchasing page on the City’s website to see bid opportunities, purchasing guidelines, surplus auction items and more!
