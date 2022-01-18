The Richmond City Commission approved selection of Traylor & Associates as grant administrator to assist the city in its administration of funding from the U.S. Department of Treasury for the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
Traylor & Associates was selected from a competitive RFP process which included five other companies.
The American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, also known as the COVID-19 Stimulus Package is the economic stimulus bill passed by Congress in March of 2021.
The funding is to speed up the country's recovery and help pivot the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and the ongoing recession.
The city was awarded the first portion of $1,558,326 in August 2021 which is planned for water and wastewater projects. The City expects to receive the second portion of $1,558,326 around August 2022.
The city of Richmond consistently strives to secure the best value for the city while seeking competitive bids and proposals from qualified grant administrators. In October 2021 Richmond City Commission approved selection of GrantWorks as the administrator of the Community Development Block Grant- Mitigation program (CBDG-MIT) through the Texas General Land Office. The selection of GrantWorks was made after a competitive proposal process. The CDBG-MIT grants will assist in areas impacted by recent disasters to carry out strategic and high-impact activities to mitigate disaster risks and reduce future losses. The CDBG-MIT grant is designated for mitigation areas of concern due to City¹s proximity to the Brazos river. The funds will address capital improvement projects such as street and wastewater lift station elevations.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.