The City of Richmond will be closed observing a city holiday for employees on Veterans Day, Friday, Nov. 11. All city offices will be closed though essential personnel will be working to serve our citizens.
We hope everyone takes the opportunity to pay tribute to all veterans- living or dead- and especially give thanks to living veterans who served their country honorably during wartime or peacetime.
Please call 281-342-5456 for further information.
