The City of Richmond’s Commission recently heard from the City’s independent auditor that the year’s financials earned an unmodified or clean opinion, the highest level of assurance that can be given to a city. Clayton Rogers, with Patillo, Brown & Hill (PB&H) shared the results of the audit for fiscal year 2022 with the City Commission at the February 20, 2023 Commission meeting. Mr. Rogers noted the excellent work of the City, the Commission, and staff as it related to coordination of resources and information that was necessary for their firm to conduct the City’s audit and provide an opinion.
The audit performed by PB&H found reasonable basis for rendering an unmodified or clean opinion in conformity with GAAP for the City’s financials for the year ended September 30, 2022. This unmodified opinion means the City of Richmond ended fiscal year 2022 with excellent accounting practices and budget processes and that it continues to be a good steward of public funds by maintaining a strong financial position.
