RICHMOND — The City of Richmond is launching a new Emergency Notification System via a website, www.InformRichmond.com. Citizens can sign up to receive emergency alerts via text message, email, pager or voice mail, based on preference. To access the site, citizens should type the web address, www.InformRichmond.com into their web browser bar which will take you to a public alert system for Richmond Texas. Follow the step- by- step instructions to register your contact information into the database. City Manager Terri Vela shared, “It is important that we collect this contact information because many households no longer utilize traditional land-based telephone lines and the city needs to be able to communicate to citizens in cases of emergency”. Emergency Alerts could be related to specific hazards that require some type of action to be taken such as evacuation, shelter in place, or boil water orders.
Non-emergency alerts to residents could include significant transportation problems with prolonged impacts or significant ongoing police or fire activity. This system will also be used to let citizens know about upcoming events and activities occurring in Richmond such as Movies at Wessendorff or Richmond Farmer’s Markets and other special events.
The system also offers a free App called My Alerts to be downloaded on your mobile device to receive notifications wherever you are. Inform Richmond website is ready to launch, so the city has begun promoting this new notification system to area residents. Sign up now by going to www.InformRichmond.com and input requested information.
