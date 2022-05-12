Charles Kalkomey
First of a multi-part series
The city of Rosenberg has renewed its contract with City Engineer Charles Kalkomey.
“The amount of knowledge regarding Rosenberg and surrounding areas that Mr. Kalkomey brings to the table is immeasurable,” said City Manager John Maresh. “We are honored to have him on board as an official employee of the city of Rosenberg.”
So who is Charles Kalkomey and what exactly does he bring to the table?
The answer to that question and more can be found in an oral history project conducted by the Fort Bend County Historical Commission. Commission member Karl Baumgartner interviewed Charles in 2017 and shared some interesting tidbits with The Herald.
It is not well known, but Charles has served as Rosenberg City Engineer since 1994, twenty eight years.
A major new Rosenberg project has been added to his responsibilities which will draw much of his attention.
The project is named the EpiCenter. It will be a huge multi-use building located off the corner of Bamore Road and Interstate 59 in southwest Rosenberg.
It is an enormous building. The building and facility will incorporate almost five acres of square footage. The total estimated cost will exceed 120 million dollars.
Construction is underway. Estimated time of construction may exceed one year.
Charles’ employment with the City involves oversight of the engineering and planning departments. He addresses issues like utilities, subsidence, traffic, and transportation.
All off these will be involved as he monitors the development of the EpiCenter.
He stated, “It an entertainment venue. It’ll be a place for public gatherings.”
“Graduations, concerts, for speaking engagements, County Fair and similar events. Sporting
events. The EpiCenter will seat 10,000 people.”
Charles Kalkomey has played an important role in Rosenberg in delivering the municipal services that most residents of Rosenberg take for granted.
Due to his length of employment, it is likely that he has more knowledge of the city’s streets, water and sewer facilities and the city infrastructure than any other city employee. And he is acquainted with many city staff members with whom he has worked over the years.
He has served as City Engineer under the following City of Rosenberg majors: Dorothy Ryan (1993-1997), Joe Gurecky (1999-2011), Vincent Morales (2011-2015), Cynthia McConathy (2015-2017, Bill Benton (2017-2021), Kevin Raines (2022), and also occasionally under Police Chief Robert Gracia when he served as Mayor Pro Tem.
Charles has deep roots in Rosenberg. He was born in Polly Ryun Hospital and graduated from Lamar High School before earning his college degree at Texas A & M.
He recalls growing up in the era of the Cole Theatre, RB Department Store, Schaeffer’s Pharmacy, Blaze’s, etc.
His memories and recollections of growing up in the Rosenberg community are contained in his Fort Bend County Historical Commission interview.
To order a free copy of his full interview, e-mail FORT BEND COUNTY ORAL HISTORIES, and click on Charles Kalkomey. The interviews are listed alphabetically.
If you don’t have computer access, call 281 238-0526 and we will send you a free copy of Charles’ Interview.
