The Rosenberg City Council has lowered the property tax rate from 38¢ to 35.5¢ and adopted the budget for this coming fiscal year.
Rosenberg Assistant City Manager Joyce Vasut presented the proposed fiscal year 2022-23 city budget in the form of an ordinance to City Council Tuesday night.
The proposed budget includes two changes, a $250,000 reduction in the sales tax and a $295,953 increase in the Fire Station No. 1 improvement project, which was the consensus of the majority of City Council.
The proposed budget and tax rate required the approval of five council members on Tuesday in order to approve the ordinances to adopt the budget and set the tax rate. However, on the initial vote only four council members approved the proposed ordinance to adopt the budget.
Voting to adopt the budget were Mayor Kevin Raines, At-Large Position 1 representative Marc Morales, At-Large Position 2 representative Alicia Casias and District 2 representative Susan Euton. Voting against the measure were District 1 representative Keith Parker, District 3 representative Hector Trevino and District 4 representative George Zepeda.
Vasut noted if City Council did not get the five “yes” votes on Tuesday needed to pass the ordinance, a second vote would be needed at another meeting or the topic could be brought up for reconsideration and a second vote taken at Tuesday’s meeting, which is what happened.
Upon reconsideration, City Council voted 6-1 in favor of adopting the FY2022-23 budget with the possibility of adjustments to be made at a later meeting if the approved tax rate didn’t support the adopted budget.
Voting yes were Raines, Morales, Casias, Euton, Trevino and Zepeda. According to state law, City Council is required to have a separate vote to ratify the adoption of a budget if the city will raise more property tax revenue than the prior year.
Council voted to ratify the budget 4-3, with Raines, Morales, Casias and Euton voting in favor and Parker, Trevino and Zepeda voting against. The motion passed. The following item was a record vote to adopt the 2022 tax rate.
A motion was made to adopt a tax rate and decrease it from 38 cents per $100 value to 35.5 cents per $100 worth of property value, in which the city will still generate more property tax revenue than last year due to higher property values and new property tax coming onto the tax rolls.
This motion needed 60% majority or five votes, which it received.
Voting in favor were Raines, Morales, Casias, Euton and Parker, voting against were Trevino and Zepeda. Therefore, the adopted tax rate of .355 cents marks the 10th year in a row the city tax rate has decreased.
The adopted tax rate is not greater than the voter-approval tax rate. As a result, city of Rosenberg is not required to hold an election at which voters may accept or reject the proposed tax rate. Key highlights of the fiscal year 2023 budget, which will go into effect Oct. 1 include:
$0.025 property tax rate cut n $5.4 million reduction in debt n $1.5 million early payoff of callable debt
$350,000 in interest savings due to early payoff of callable debt
A debt service balance of $37.7 million – the lowest debt balance since 2009
Allows a cash flow of $4.8 million for a new water well n Provides a cost of living and merit increase for all full-time employees
5 new full-time positions and 2 new part-time positions n Increased the residential homestead exemption to highest level allowed by law to 20% of the appraised value (from 15%) or a minimum of $5,000 n Maintains the disabled persons and over 65 exemptions at $75,000
