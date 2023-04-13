Cinco de Mayo Street Dance Set for May 5 in Historic Downtown Rosenberg

Head over to Historic Downtown Rosenberg on Friday, May 5 for an awesome Cinco de Mayo street dance! The party is from 5-9 p.m. and starts at Water Tower Square located at 2100 Avenue G. The event is free and open to the public.
Dance the night away to festive music from Mariachi Mi Mexico! If all the fun works up an appetite, you can explore one of the food and drink trucks at the event or visit any of our Downtown Rosenberg restaurants who will have a variety of food, sweet treats and beverages available for purchase!
Parking for the event is also free and available in the downtown parking lot (2221 Avenue F) or there is ample street parking available as well.
For more information about the Cinco de Mayo Street Dance, call 832-595-3301 or visit rosenbergtx.gov.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.