St. Paul Lutheran Church
1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg
Phone: (281)341-7500
Email: stpaulrosenberg@yahoo.com
Facebook: St. Paul Lutheran Church
Pastor: Rev. Dr. Stéphane Kalonji
*Sunday Worship with Holy Communion: 9:30 A.M.
Children’s message: offered during Sunday worship.
*Fellowship: 10:45 A.M.
*Bible Study/Sunday School: 11:00 – 11:45 A.M.
*Women’s Bible Study: Dorcas Circle meets the third Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. each month and Sisters of Faith Circle meets the third Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. each month.
*Youth Ministry Bible Talk and Meal: Every first Tuesday of the month, 6:00 – 8:00 P.M. Events and trips scheduled throughout the year.
*Quilting Group: Second Monday of the month, 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.
*Lutheran Glocks for the Flock Gun Club: Second Saturday each month at 11:00 a.m. at G2G Family Shooting Range, 25635 SW Freeway, Rosenberg.
*International Mission Work: Congo Mission
Facebook: Congo Mission International
We support mission work in Congo DRC where our Pastor goes every year, in July, for three weeks.
Cover Girl Quilters will meet on Monday, March 13 for quilting and fellowship.
Lent Service will be held on Wednesday, March 15 at 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul Lutheran Church Men in Mission, Women of St. Paul and Lutheran Youth Ministry will be holding a Chicken Noodle Soup Fundraiser on Saturday, March 25 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. in the fellowship hall, 1208 Fifth Street, Rosenberg. There will also be a silent auction. Tickets are $10.00 each for dine in or take out and are available from the church office 281 341 7500.
Youth Easter Activity Day will be held on Saturday, April 8, 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. Easter pictures, crafts, lunch, egg hunt and special guest. will be serving breakfast following the Sunrise service on Sunday, April 9, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at St.
Easter Sunrise Service will be held on Sunday, April 9, at 6:30 a.m. at the Gazebo at Seabourne Creek Nature Park. Bring chairs and flashlights.
