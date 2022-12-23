Christmas bird count a draw for bird watchers

Every year, the National Audubon Society holds its Christmas Bird Count as an early-winter bird census, where thousands of volunteers across the US, Canada and several other Western-Hemisphere countries go out over a 24-hour period on one calendar day to count birds.
The count was started by Frank Chapman and 26 other conservationists on Christmas Day in 1900 to promote conservation by counting, rather than hunting, birds.
It was in direct contrast to the old tradition of the Christmas Bird Hunt, where hunters would try to rack up as many kills as possible in a 24-hour period.
Each year, the count takes place between Dec. 14 and Jan. 5 within a 15-mile radius circle determined by the Society. Each circle is managed by a compiler, who chooses a single calendar day within those dates for the count to take place. For circle 59098, which includes part of Smithers Lake and Brazos Bend State Park, that day was Dec. 17.
Mark Scheuerman, who has taken part in the bird count in Fort Bend County since 1988, said Smithers Lake, a property owned by NRG, is a prime location to look for birds.
“This is the largest body of water in the county,” Scheuerman said. “It gets stuff that you wouldn’t see elsewhere in the county. We saw a Caspian tern, there were a couple of bald eagles, ospreys and sandpipers.”
Scheuerman said he received his first book on birds in 1968 as a six-year old and that by the time he was eight, he had 100 birds checked off on the list. He’s been hooked ever since.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.