Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond, presents a variety of free programs — Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, and After-School Breaks – for preschool and school-aged children every month.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of ALL ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays, from 10:15-10:45 a.m., in the Meeting Room. The themes for Family Story Time in September are as follows:
· Sept. 6 and 7 – Colors
· Sept.13 and 14 – Cats
· Sept. 20 and 21 – Autumn
· Sept. 27 and 28 — Bears
