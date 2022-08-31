Fort Bend County Libraries’ George Memorial Library, 1001 Golfview in Richmond, presents a variety of free programs -- Family Story Time, Pajama Night Story Time, and After-School Breaks – for preschool and school-aged children every month.
During Family Story Time and Pajama Night Story Time, families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Family Story Time will take place on Wednesdays and Thursdays at 10:15 am, in the Meeting Room. The themes for Family Story Time in September are as follows:
· September 1 – Alphabet/Counting
· September 7 and 8 – Colors
· September 14 and 15 – Cats
· September 21 and 22 – Autumn
· September 28 and 29 -- Bears
Pajama Night Story Time will take place on Thursdays at 6:00 pm, in the Meeting Room. The themes are the same as those for Family Story Time each week.
The After-School Break -- crafts, movies, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades K through 5 -- takes place on the 2nd and 4th Tuesday beginning at 4:15 pm, in the Puppet Theater. Materials for these activities are made possible by the Friends of the George Memorial Library. The schedule of activities is as follows:
September 13 – Back-to-School Craft
September 27 – S.T.E.M. Math Stations (presented in conjunction with Children’s Museum Houston)
The “Creative Connection: S.T.E.A.M. Game Day -- Fun with Foam” program -- for students in grades 4 through 8 – will take place on Monday, September 19, beginning at 7:00 pm, in the Middle Grades department on the second floor. Through a variety of fun games and an experiment making foam, students will learn about chemical reactions and catalysts. Materials for this activity were made possible by the Friends of the George Memorial Library.
A special “Preschool Story Lab: Weather” program will take place on Saturday, September 17, from 10:15 to 11:00 am, in the Meeting Room. The Preschool Story Lab is a creative story time event that encourages children aged 3 to 6 years to discover and explore concepts in science, technology, engineering, arts, and math (STEAM). The activity will begin with a brief story time to introduce the topic. Children and their caregivers may then rotate through a variety of hands-on activities based on that theme. Materials for this activity are provided through the generous support of the Friends of the George Memorial Library and Children’s Museum Houston.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), or call George Memorial Library (281-342-4455) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
