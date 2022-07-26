Fort Bend County Libraries’ Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library, 8100 FM 359 South in Fulshear, will have an abbreviated schedule of free children’s programs in August. The fall schedule will start mid-August; no programs will take place during the first two weeks of the month.
Starting the week of August 16, Family Story Time will take place on Tuesdays and Wednesdays, beginning at 10:30 am, in the Meeting Room of the library. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Each week has a different theme. The themes for the month are as follow:
August 16 and 17 – School Rules
August 23 and 24 – Staff Favorites
August 30 and 31 -- Sheep
Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of the Bob Lutts Fulshear/Simonton Branch Library. Proceeds from the Friends of the Library book sales and annual membership dues help to underwrite the costs of special programming and various cultural events at the library.
