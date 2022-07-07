Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street in Needville, presents a variety of free children’s programs in July. Families with children of all ages are invited to join in the fun and earn rewards through FBCL’s Summer Reading Challenge!
Family Story Time takes place every Wednesday and Thursday at 10:15 am. Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Each week, Family Story Time has a different theme. The schedule for July is as follows:
July 6 and 7 – Things That Fly
July 13 and 14 – Dinosaurs
July 20 and 21 – Sweet Treats
July 27 and 28 – Zoo Animals
The School-Age Programs -- crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 -- will begin at 2:00 pm each Wednesday during the summer. The July schedule is as follows:
July 6 – “Under the Sea” Craft Carnival
July 13 – The Wonderful World of Bubbles (presented by Shelly McBubbles)
July 20 – Sharing the Secrets of Puppetry (presented by Puppet Pizzazz)
July 27 – The Adventures of the Real Pecos Bill (presented by Voices from the Past)
The Middle School Programs, which begin at 2:00 pm on the 2nd Thursday in the summer, are designed for youth entering grades 6 and up. The program on July 14 will be “Win It In a Minute!”.
These programs are free and open to the public. For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.