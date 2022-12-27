Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street in Needville, presents a variety of free children’s programs in January.

Family Story Time takes place every Wednesday and Thursday, from 10:15-10:45 a.m.

Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.

Each week, Family Story Time has a different theme. The schedule for January is as follows:

Jan. 4 and 5 – Shapes & Sizes

Jan. 11 and 12 – Trains

Jan. 18 and 19 – Letter U

