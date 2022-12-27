Fort Bend County Libraries’ Albert George Branch Library, 9230 Gene Street in Needville, presents a variety of free children’s programs in January.
Family Story Time takes place every Wednesday and Thursday, from 10:15-10:45 a.m.
Families with children of all ages will enjoy stories, songs, and action rhymes. Craft packets will be given out at the end of each program, so that children may take them home to enjoy.
Each week, Family Story Time has a different theme. The schedule for January is as follows:
Jan. 4 and 5 – Shapes & Sizes
Jan. 18 and 19 – Letter U
Jan. 25 and 26 – V is for Vegetables
The After-School Breaks — crafts, stories, and more for school-aged children in grades 1 through 5 — will take place from 4-5 p.m., on the 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month. Materials for these programs are made possible by the Friends of the Albert George Branch Library.
The January schedule is as follows:
Jan. 12 – Winter Snow Globes. Discover how to use paper plates, snowflake confetti, glitter, and craft snow to make a snow globe with a wintery scene.
Jan. 26 – Family Game Day. Students are invited to bring their family members to participate in board games, card games, and puzzles.
These programs are free and open to the public.
For more information, see the Fort Bend County Libraries website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us) or call the Albert George Branch Library (281-238-2850) or the library system’s Communications Office (281-633-4734).
