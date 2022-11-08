Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Christmas Home Tour staff and committee are busy preparing for its 31st annual Christmas Home Tour on Dec. 9 and 10, 2022.
This event began 31 years ago as a fundraiser to keep the agency’s doors open. A group of volunteers, many of whom are still involved in the agency, opened their homes, decorated for Christmas, baked cookies and charged admission. The tour was a success and has since become a Fort Bend County holiday tradition.
“We have lots of fun things in store for our guests,” stated Child Advocates of Fort Bend Events Specialist Tarina Sheridan. We are excited to offer unique sponsorship opportunities and new this year a Wreath Auction for those who want to guarantee they can take home one of 7 special wreaths right away. Beginning November 1, we will have over 20 beautiful and unique wreaths in our 9th annual Wreath Raffle to celebrate all seasons. For just $10, you have a chance to win the wreath of your choosing. During tour days the homes will feature live entertainment, refreshments and back by popular demand, our fun holiday t-shirts, unique to CAFB. Tickets are $30 and go on sale November 1. For convenience, we have a $60 ticket bundle that includes an admission ticket and three wreath raffle chances. Tickets can be purchased on our website at www.cafb.org.” The Christmas Home Tour welcomes more than 1,800 guests over the two days. This year’s tour features homes in First Colony, Imperial, Riverstone and for the first time, Aliana! They will all be beautifully decorated for Christmas ranging from classic to whimsical styles.
More than 700 volunteers will help as hosts and hostesses in the homes, serving as entertainers or by baking cookies. This is a spirited community event, but most importantly it is a fundraiser which supports programs and services that benefit the children served by Child Advocates of Fort Bend. In 2021, the agency served 4,230 children and families, which is more than ever before due to a huge increase in reports of child abuse. Your support of this event is essential to helping abused and neglected children in our community.
Sponsorships of $100 - $10,000 are now available. Please consider joining as a sponsor. It is a delightful event for a worthy cause. To become a sponsor or for more information, please contact Tarina at TSheridan@cafb.org.
