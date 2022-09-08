Child Advocates of Fort Bend

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is located  at 5403 Ave.N in Rosenberg. Follow the nonprofit on Facebook @ChildAdvocatesFortBend 

 

Child Advocates of Fort Bend is putting on several two-hour training workshops covering how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.

The class, titled Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children, is for parents, caregivers or other members of the community who have an interest in prevention of child sexual abuse.

Stewards of Children is the only evidence-formed adult-focused child sexual abuse prevention training in the United States proven to increase knowledge and change behavior.

The first class is Friday at 9 a.m. at Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s location at 5403 Ave. N in Rosenberg.

“The training talks about safety in general, and we break that into two parts,” Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford said. “The first part is relationships. We talk about creating protective bonds that are emotionally safe.

“The second part is resilience, and that focuses on building self esteem, growing confidence in the choices that are being made and making sure the children are feeling supported.”

Mefford said a key part of the training is to use age-appropriate language while still being direct about the topic.

