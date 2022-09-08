Child Advocates of Fort Bend is putting on several two-hour training workshops covering how to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse.
The class, titled Darkness to Light: Stewards of Children, is for parents, caregivers or other members of the community who have an interest in prevention of child sexual abuse.
Stewards of Children is the only evidence-formed adult-focused child sexual abuse prevention training in the United States proven to increase knowledge and change behavior.
The first class is Friday at 9 a.m. at Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s location at 5403 Ave. N in Rosenberg.
“The training talks about safety in general, and we break that into two parts,” Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford said. “The first part is relationships. We talk about creating protective bonds that are emotionally safe.
“The second part is resilience, and that focuses on building self esteem, growing confidence in the choices that are being made and making sure the children are feeling supported.”
Mefford said a key part of the training is to use age-appropriate language while still being direct about the topic.
“We want to make sure that we are talking clearly and using the appropriate names for body parts,” Mefford said. “We don’t want them to feel shame and then to hide anything. This is about opening honest lines of communication with our children.”
Mefford said in the digital age, it is more difficult than ever to protect children from the wide variety of dangers they face online.
“Abuse like this is not a black and white thing,” Mefford said. “It exists in many forms, and it isn’t realistic to completely shield your children from the digital dangers that are out there. What we try to focus on is setting realistic boundaries, like keeping computers in common areas that are easily accessible.
“It’s also about education,” Mefford added. “We try to teach the children that if it feels ‘icky’, it probably is and they should say something to a safe adult. But children are going to be naturally curious about this kind of thing, and we want to make sure we identify and encourage normal exploratory behavior. It’s a fine line and can be difficult to find that balance.”
Mefford said the organization has presented this class for a few thousand people across Lamar Consolidated and Fort Bend school districts over the last two years.
“We, as a community, have the resources to help children and families keep children safe,” Mefford said.
“The goal is to promote parental awareness so they know what’s going on and how to recognize it, but it’s also so children know what to do when someone does something that makes them uncomfortable.”
Child Advocates of Fort Bend will host two more classes at its Rosenberg location, the first Thursday Oct. 6 at 6 p.m. and the second Tuesday Nov. 15 at 9 a.m.
