Child Advocates of Fort Bend Announces 2022 Gala Theme

Exchange Club of Sugar Land and OCuSOFT, Inc. will be the Queen of Hearts Presenting Sponsors for Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s Through the Looking Glass Gala on Saturday, May 7, 2022. This fun, adult event will take place at the Sugar Land Marriott Town Square and will feature a live and silent auction, raffle, wine and gift card pulls. Michele Fisher will emcee for the 9th year and Johnny Bravo is joining as auctioneer for the 4th year. Attire for the evening is elegant with black tie and costumes optional.
“Last year, we served 4230 children and families who were victims of sexual abuse, physical abuse or neglect, the largest number since we opened our doors 31 years ago and a 300% increase in the past 9 years. The incidence of abuse has increased as well as the severity. It is critical that we respond immediately and comprehensively with trauma-based services for children and trauma-training for our volunteers so they can best serve these children. Prevention and early intervention will be at the forefront of our work so that no child need suffer the horrific impact of abuse or neglect,” said Ruthanne Mefford, CEO.
In fact, last year we had more reports of abuse and provide more services to children and families than in ever before, an increase of 20% over 2021.” To date, Child Advocates of Fort Bend has served more than 20,500 children. “The Gala is critical to funding our programs and services for the children and your support has never been more critical than it is today,” said Mefford.
Sponsorship and underwriting opportunities are available ranging from $2,000 to $15,000. Individual seats are available for $150. New this year is a Friend Bundle with 2 individual tickets, 2 drink tickets and valet parking for one vehicle for $500. To attend the Gala, become a sponsor, donate an auction item or for more information, go to https://www.cafb.org/events/gala/sponsorship-opportunities/ or contact Tarina Sheridan at 281-344-5109 or tsheridan@cafb.org.
Child Advocates of Fort Bend is a non-profit agency dedicated to ending child abuse by providing a voice, healing the hurt, and breaking the cycle of child abuse in Fort Bend County. Through its Court Appointed Special Advocates Program (CASATM), Children’s Advocacy Center (CAC) and more than 200 trained community volunteer advocates, Child Advocates improves the lives of more than 400 children each month and has served more than 20,500 children since opening its doors in 1991.
Volunteers are needed to help in the office and Children’s Advocacy Center and help with special events. For more information on how you can get involved with Child Advocates of Fort Bend, contact Volunteer Services at 281-344-5123 or jbrown@cafb.org or log onto www.cafb.org.
