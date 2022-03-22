The Chef Fest returns for a fifth year to Richmond’s Harvest Green community with eight chefs, including a Chopped Champion.
Eight Houston-area chefs will roll up their sleeves and demonstrate their passion for locally-sourced ingredients when Chef Fest springs into action from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 10, on the Harvest Green Village Farm, 8939 Harlem Road.
Tickets are now on sale for the annual food event taking place at the Harvest Green Village Farm in Richmond.
Tickets include unlimited small bites, five drinks, farm tours and live music.
The event celebrates the interrelationship of local agriculture and commercial kitchens by inviting local chefs to craft innovative dishes.
“We are excited to introduce this year’s line-up of talented Houston chefs,” said Scott Snodgrass co-owner of Amenity, the Houston-based company responsible for organizing Chef Fest. “Each is known for their love of locally sourced ingredients and culinary creativity. We’re also excited to be offering new ticket options, added tasting opportunities and unique add-on activities.”
Serving up small bites this year will be returning chef and Chopped Champion Evelyn Garcia (KIN) as well as Angelo Emiliani (Angie’s Pizza and Café Louie), David Cordua (The Lymbar), Jeff Potts (93’Til), Martha Wilcox (Indianola), Michelle Wallace (Gatlins BBQ), Paris Anton (Vegan AF-ish) and Victoria Elizondo (Cochinita & Co.).
Add-on experiences have yet to be announced, but last year’s events included children’s cooking classes and farm-inspired soft serve ice cream tastings. A limited number of these tickets are available.
For more information visit www.cheffesthouston.com.
