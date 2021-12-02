The Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce has appointed three new members to the chamber’s 2022 board of directors and named its 2022 executive committee.
The board members and committee members terms will begin Jan. 1.
The following slate of executive committee members, as well as the new board members were approved unanimously at the board of directors meeting this fall.
Courtney Diepraam with Memorial Hermann Healthcare System will lead the 2022 board of directors as chairman of the board.
The other executive committee members will be Matt Breazeale, professional engineer with Jones|Carter, chair-elect; Luis Garcia, Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, treasurer; Kim Sachtleben, Costello, Inc., secretary; Beth Johnson, University of Houston, past chair; and Kristin Weiss, IOM, president and CEO of the chamber.
“It has truly been a privilege to be a part of this incredible chamber under the leadership of Kristin Weiss and the guidance of outgoing board chair Beth Johnson, who have both influenced Fort Bend County in such a positive light over the last year,” Diepraam said.
“With that said, I cannot begin to tell you how honored and excited I am to lead the Central Fort Bend Chamber Board in the coming year.
“The challenges may certainly pose themselves, however, I am truly confident this incredible group will prevail in every facet imaginable and continue to make this amazing community and its businesses even greater!”
New board members for 2022 include Tia Baker, LJA Engineering; Tony Francis, A.L. Francis & Associates; and Steve Sams, Johnson Development. These new members will take the place of the 2021 retiring board members John Kennedy, Texas State Technical College; Josh Merritt, Merritt Media; Trey Reichert, Johnson Development Corp.; Patrick Sexton, Legacy Ford and Wes Wittig, Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
The Central Fort Bend Chamber, founded in 1910, is a 501©6 non-profit membership organization dedicated to creating a strong local economy where businesses can prosper. The Central Fort Bend Chamber’s mission is to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.
