Central Fort Bend Chamber to host 4th Annual Cornhole & Crawfish Tournament on April 22

ROSENBERG — The Leadership Fort Bend Alumni Division of the Central Fort Bend Chamber is set to host the 4th Annual Cornhole & Crawfish Tournament, presented by Legacy Ford, on Friday, April 22, 2022, from 3:00 – 8:00 pm. The event will be held at Dry Creek Social Club located at 3333 FM 359, Richmond, TX.
The tournament raises money for our Leadership Fort Bend Program and scholarships for a nonprofit and a small business. In addition to Legacy Ford, the Cornhole Sponsors are McDonald & Wessendorff Insurance, State Farm-Tracy Walker Agency and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land; and the Cook-Out Sponsors are Chapel Roofing, SiEnergy and Crimson Realty. Burgers & Fries will be provided by Swinging Door BBQ and Crawfish will be provided by the Dry Creek Social Club Crawfish Team.
Corporate Teams are $250 and include company name recognition during the event, a two-person team, two meal wristbands and drink tickets. Team Registrations are $100 and include a two-person team, two meal wristbands and drink tickets. Spectator tickets are available for $40 and include a meal wristband and drink tickets. This is an 18+ event.
For more information on the Central Fort Bend Chamber upcoming events, membership information or to view our calendar, please visit www.cfbca.org or call the office at
