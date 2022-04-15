Celebrating the ‘Sheroes’

During the month when people around the county were lauding women for individual efforts, a distinctive photoshoot took place at Wessendorff Park in Richmond.
Donned in dapper attire of blue jeans, crisp white blouses, chic cowboy boots and belts, five Black women stood poised as a photographer captured their countenances amid historic Richmond scenery.
And on a few of their hips, attached to their belts, rested both their guns and badges.
Each woman, varying in age and experience, was the first Black female officer in their respective police department in Fort Bend County. And the photographs taken on that March 19 day captured a connection among a handful of women who prospered in a profession that can be equally challenging and gratifying.
“We are all friends. We’ve worked together, gone to college together, and shared many lifelong memories,” said Yolanda Jones-Woods, an investigator with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office who orchestrated and participated in the shoot.
Also appearing in the photographs are Beverly Johnson, Evett Kelly, Pamela D. Liedy and Hollie Shanklin-McCartney.
The idea for the shoot came after Jones-Woods received a proclamation for being the first Black female officer for the Richmond Police Department 21 years ago. It was due to Fort Bend County District Attorney Brian Middleton that she received the proclamation on Feb. 22 of this year.
“My mother is 71 years old, [and] she has always wanted me to be honored as the first African-American female police officer for Richmond Police Department,” Jones-Woods explained. “I am grateful to [Middleton] for making this happen [and] it sparked the idea for the photoshoot. Now other ladies can be honored and acknowledged.
“We couldn’t possibly get everyone together from all agencies, but I challenge others to get together and make similar memories for themselves,” Jones-Woods urged.
The shoot, taken during Women’s History Month, served as a day of honoring their collective achievements, she further explained.
“It was just the right time,” she said, describing the day as “invigorating.”
“I thought the ladies could use the photos to share with their children and grandchildren so they were made aware of this great honor and history,” she said. “As a woman, it is my goal and my mission to empower, encourage, motivate, and show up for other women.”
Jones-Woods stressed that it was an honor for her to stand among these women, especially Beverly Johnson, who has more than 44 years of experience in law enforcement.
“Some of the photos show us looking at her, meaning she paved the way,” Jones-Woods explained.
Evett Kelly, also an investigator with the Fort Bend County DA’s Office, concurred.
“I was feeling a little emotional, in a good way,” Kelly said about the shoot. “We as women, and as a race, have come a long way [and] Beverly Johnson paved the way for all of us.”
Johnson, an officer with Alief ISD Police Department, said that day of “being with her fellow officers [...] was one of the best times [she] had.”
“We totally enjoyed ourselves,” she said enthusiastically. “That moment and the photo meant that I, and the world, have an opportunity to see me as I am.”
Officer Hollie Shanklin-McCartney with the Stafford Police Department said the moment is one she cherishes.
“This was a very proud moment for me,” said Shanklin-McCartney. “To be able to stand there with women who understand the sacrifice that we make for our career was very special to me. I felt that I was amongst my ‘sheroes,’ the ladies I looked up to when I started in this profession. If not for all of them who came before me, I would not be where I am at today.”
BEVERLY JOHNSON: 44.5 years of service
The year was 1977, and a 21-year-old Beverly Johnson decided to attend the police academy after working jobs that didn’t fulfill her. Now 66 years old, Johnson looks at the photo taken when she entered the police academy and remarks that it was a decision she doesn’t regret.
“I felt the need to be in a position to help people in the most needed way,” Johnson said.
Law enforcement, she acknowledges, isn’t an uncomplicated profession — it is vital to stay learning the “laws of the land, both criminal and civil,” she noted — and at times, the work can be “scary and intense.” And although her profession can be dour at times, what keeps Johnson in uniform is her oath: “My promise to take care of everyone that I can, for as long as I can,” she said.
“I dedicated myself and I’m just not ready to let go.”
From 1977 to 1980, Johnson worked for Texas Southern University Police Department as a patrol officer, and in 1980 she joined the Rosenberg Police Department, becoming the first female patrol officer and the first black patrol officer.
But Johnson doesn’t consider the label of “the first” much.
“I did not see myself as ‘a first,’” Johnson said. “I saw myself as a person who accomplished a chapter in my life with a plan to continue.”
As a patrol officer with Rosenberg PD, Johnson was involved with the citizen’s police academy, served as a field training officer, and was promoted to patrol sergeant before retiring in 2004. Johnson didn’t permanently settle into retirement, though. The same year she retired, she joined the Fort Bend ISD Police Department, serving until 2009.
“I realized that after being involved in so many things on the streets, the brain has a limit,” Johnson said of why she steered her law enforcement career into the school sector.
Today, Johnson serves with the Alief ISD Police Department, which she finds fulfilling.
“I provide the highest quality police service to our students, faculty, and staff,” she said. “I protect lives, [and] property, and I know that people are our most valuable resource. I am committed to building partnerships and applying unique and innovative policing practices to the district environment.”
When not working, Johnson enjoys sewing, eating healthy, caring for people and relishing her alone time. She also dreams of owning and operating an 18-wheeler and even obtained her Class A CDL six years ago.
“But, I just have not been able to give up law enforcement,” she expressed. “I enjoy greeting people and showing them love. I do my best to assure people that if they have an issue, I am here for them.”
She looks through photos and news clips from the past, from her early years.
“I would do it all again,” she said. “And I would not change anything.”
PAMELA D LIEDY: 27 years of service
Sugar Land PD officer Pamela D. Liedy said meeting other women in law enforcement and sharing their experiences is always “a great honor,” so the March 19 photoshoot was a striking moment.
“It was an immense feeling to be alongside other first African-American female police officers,” Liedy said, explaining that she knew two of the officers and found it an “absolute pleasure” to connect with the others.
“Women have played an important role in law enforcement since the late 1800s, although, at the time, the requirements were much higher for females than males.
“Women had to demonstrate they were just as capable as a male to do the job,” she added. “We did, and now we are a force to be reckoned with.”
It was a sixth-grade Career Day that planted the idea of joining law enforcement in Liedy’s young mind.
She graduated from the High School for Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice, received her Bachelor’s of Science degree from Lamar University, and is currently working on her Master’s in Criminal Justice leadership.
“Once my career with law enforcement ends, my ultimate goal is to become a professor and teach criminal justice in a university,” she said.
When she joined Sugar Land PD in 1994 as a public safety dispatcher and transferred to patrol in 1996, she became the department’s first Black female police officer.
“During the time I was sworn in, it was a good and enriching feeling hearing and knowing I was a part of Sugar Land’s history,” she said. “However, as time progressed, I haven’t put too much thought into it.”
That’s because her energy is poured into her motivation to maintain her high moral standards as she serves the community. She said her Christian upbringing underscores the standard she holds for herself and her dedication to honoring the police code of ethics, which she calls “the platform to being a great police officer.”
“I treat all with respect and fairness [and] I consider myself to be a person with a high degree of integrity,” Liedy said.
“Without these characteristics, you can’t be a successful officer.”
Law enforcement is a challenging occupation, but “with enough tenacity, police work is a very rewarding career,” she said.
“Within the last couple of years, policing and police officers have gained a lot of attention from the public due to civil unrest issues,” Liedy said. “I want people to know that policing is a stressful job at times, but know that police officers take great pride in their professionalism and want the public to feel safe when they see police presence.”
Her passion for helping people is genuine, Liedy said, as is her motivation to impact lives or help victims.
“I enjoy being that saving grace to one who is in trouble. It’s an awesome feeling to know you have made a difference in someone’s life.”
YOLANDA JONES-WOODS: 21 years of service
Years ago, Yolanda Jones-Woods was considered “the baby of the bunch” at her job. She was 18 years old, a college student, and working at the Richmond State Supported Living Center. She recalls some of the women workers who tried to press upon Jones-Woods that she would follow in their footsteps. That she would do no more than they did.
“I was determined to prove them wrong,” said Jones-Woods, now 47.
So when the opportunity arose to transfer her state time to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, she didn’t hesitate.
“While working at TDCJ a few of my coworkers went to the police academy,” she said. “I thought it was interesting so I joined the academy.”
Her career began in 2001 with the Richmond Police Department as the first Black female patrol officer, but the historic moment didn’t consume her concentration.
“I didn’t even think about [it]. Older Black citizens would stop me and tell me how proud they were of me. [...] but I guess it never dawned on me until I stayed in the profession for 20 years.
“Being the first is important, however, because you are set at a high standard,” she stressed. “It is important to have integrity and always set a good example.”
Jones-Woods’ career continued with the Fort Bend ISD Police Department, where she served until 2008. Afterward, she became a patrol deputy for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office, and in 2009 Jones-Woods was promoted to detective before transferring to the Special Crimes Unit.
“While on patrol I saw many people harmed by people they love,” Jones-Woods said. “This drew me to investigations for crimes against persons, especially women and children. They are the most vulnerable and sometimes they need the most help.”
Her compassion for people, ability to work on any level of law enforcement, and aptitude for effectively communicating with people, even in tense situations, remained applicable in her current role as an investigator for the Family Violence Unit with the DA’s office.
“A law enforcement career in general is dangerous,” Jones-Woods said. “Our lives are on the line everyday.”
She stressed that didn’t change when she became an investigator.
“I have worked numerous hours of surveillance, and sometimes undercover, to have a positive ending to investigations. Although I am not on a beat patrolling every day, I interact with domestic violence victims, witnesses and suspects. [...] When I’m in the field working on an investigation, it sometimes feels like being back on the patrol beat.”
Despite the dangers, she can’t see herself doing anything else, which is why the March photo with her fellow officers was paramount. Unlike the naysayers who tried to push their cynicism onto her, Jones-Woods aims to encourage girls with ambitions.
“I hope people will start to feel comfortable embracing more females and especially Black females [in law enforcement],” Jones-Woods said. “Not only do I want little Black girls but, White, Hispanic, Asian, Indian, and all ethnicities to embrace each other, support each other, and empower each other.”
EVETT KELLY: 20 years of service
When Evett Kelly wakes each morning and steps into her uniform, she does so with a purpose. “And that purpose is to serve,” she said.
She acknowledges her profession is “going through an identity crisis right now,” but Kelly, who became the first Black female officer for Missouri City PD in 2001, isn’t deterred from her dedication to the field.
“I’m going to work through those crises,” said Kelly, who is now an investigator with the Fort Bend County’s DA’s Office,
“My current position allows me to do what is right, and correct what is wrong,” she said. “Law enforcement agencies must work on rebuilding the trust back into the communities they serve.”
“In my heart I truly believe the world and communities still need us.”
Her journey into law enforcement began in the medical field. Kelly studied nursing for two years but realized her desire to care for others attached to an urge to protect them as well.
While with Missouri City PD, Kelly said she “realized there was a need for community policing.”
“I enjoyed bridging that communication gap between the police department and the community,” she said. “That’s when I started to really understand my purpose as a person and what God wants me to do.”
During her time with Missouri City PD, she was responsible for youth programs and community events focused on strengthening the department-community relationship.
In 2021 Kelly received the Certificate of Excellence from the City of Missouri City for her works.
“The thoughts that were going through my mind when I received the certificate were [about] my three children who were present and able to witness Mommy receiving an exceptional award for being the first woman of color at the Missouri City Police Department,” Kelly said.
“It meant so much to me.”
Aside from her time with Missouri City PD, Evett was also a police lieutenant and captain with the Fort Bend County Precinct 2 Constable’s Office before landing a position with the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office.
Like her counterparts, Kelly didn’t think much about the history that happened when she joined Missouri City PD.
“When I was a rookie officer, I never looked at it as being the first.”
It wasn’t until she became the community liaison officer for the department — which included visiting schools and teaching youth programs — that she realized the impact her presence had on the students.
It’s a responsibility that sits at the forefront of her mind.
Being the first carries significance, Kelly said.
“I feel I have a reputation to maintain,” she said, stressing that integrity is essential. “And I would like to protect it.”
HOLLIE SHANKLIN-MCCARTNEY: 15 years of service
Hollie Shanklin-McCartney said her mindset is straightforward: “My philosophy is always to treat others how you want to be treated. It is simple as that.”
“We are in a profession where we deal with people on their toughest days. We have to not only check our emotions, but remember that one day we, or a family member, can be on the opposite side of things.”
Shanklin-McCartney’s career began in 1995 with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice as a correctional officer, where she served until her retirement in 2005. It was then that she recognized a new opportunity: the police academy.
“This was my calling,” she said. “ I knew it would be challenging but also rewarding if I did it correctly.”
In 2009 she became the first Black female police officer at the Stafford Police Department. Shanklin-McCartney also worked with the City of Columbus Police Department in Columbus, Texas, and the Prairie View A&M Police Department.
And just like her fellow officers, she didn’t consider the label of being “the first.”
“When I started at Stafford PD I immediately felt wanted and accepted. I was surprised to learn that I was the first Black woman to ever wear the badge with them, however, I felt that I was at the right place for my career.”
She has served as a patrol officer and is currently Stafford PD’s administrative officer. Of the many lessons and moments that left a lasting impact, Shanklin-McCartney knows this: she is “a part of something great” and is “living [her] dream.”
“I learned that I could do so many things, and function in environments that I never thought I could,” she said. “As far as the relationships with agencies and their communities, it is important to remember that as a representative of an agency you are that direct link to that social bank account.”
The relationship between the community and the police department can’t be overlooked, she stressed.
She notes the level of service officers provide directly affects how the community perceives them.
“Though this job can be thankless at times, I enjoy making a difference in someone’s day,” she said. “Although it may have ended with someone going to jail, I understand that doing my job allowed someone to be safe and secure.”
“Officers are people, too,” she said. “I continue to come to work and put my faith where it belongs, and strive to do a good job. I must remember that though the faces change, the person in the mirror will not. I must live with the outcomes of situations that I must deal with daily.”
Given the conversations circling law enforcement, Shanklin-McCartney said, “it is a misconception that law enforcement officers are there to hurt or take liberty without regard.”
“That is not true,” she said. “There are many good police officers out there who want to do a good job, who will do anything to protect and serve until their last breath.
“This is why I come to work and wear this badge — this symbol of the public faith.”
