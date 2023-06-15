President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and Congress adopted the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery in January 1865.

Yet many slaves in Texas had no idea they’d been freed — either by Lincoln’s executive order or the defeat of the Confederacy in April 1865.

They weren’t notified until Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, and issued Gen. Order No. 3.

“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” the proclamation states. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection therefore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”

The day of Granger’s proclamation eventually became known as “Juneteenth.”

Even though it originated in Galveston, Juneteenth has since been celebrated in many parts of the country over the past 158 years.

Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021 by President Joe Biden.

