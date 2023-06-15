President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, and Congress adopted the 13th Amendment outlawing slavery in January 1865.
Yet many slaves in Texas had no idea they’d been freed — either by Lincoln’s executive order or the defeat of the Confederacy in April 1865.
They weren’t notified until Union Gen. Gordon Granger arrived in Galveston on June 19, 1865, and issued Gen. Order No. 3.
“The people of Texas are informed that in accordance with a Proclamation from the Executive of the United States, all slaves are free,” the proclamation states. “This involves an absolute equality of rights and rights of property between former masters and slaves, and the connection therefore existing between them becomes that between employer and hired laborer.”
The day of Granger’s proclamation eventually became known as “Juneteenth.”
Even though it originated in Galveston, Juneteenth has since been celebrated in many parts of the country over the past 158 years.
Juneteenth was recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021 by President Joe Biden.
Slaves and their descendants who settled in Kendleton during the Reconstruction-era celebrate Juneteenth annually with a remembrance program that includes good food, good music, fun activities and inspirational speeches that remind the public of the horrendous treatment of blacks in America over the last 200 or so years.
However, guest speaker Barbara Crump Jones, who was born and raised in Kendleton, spoke on the history of Juneteenth.
She noted that Lincoln, who is praised for freeing the slaves, perhaps doesn’t deserve all the praise he has received over the past 160 years.
She quotes Lincoln: “If I could save the Union without freeing any slave I would do it, and if I could save it by freeing all the slaves I would do it; and if I could save it by freeing some and leaving others alone, I would also do that.”
She said slaves in Fort Bend County and elsewhere in Texas were never notified they’d been freed because their white owners wanted to get as much work out of them while they still could.
It wasn’t until Union forces arrived in Texas and forced slave owners to release their blacks that slaves were freed. Long afterwards, blacks were mistreated by whites, she said.
The annual program included plenty of praise to the Lord Almighty, who slaves and their descendants say was responsible for the freedom and rights they enjoy today.
The annual festival includes barbecue and red soda and watermelon.
Former Kendleton Mayor Carolyn Jones, a descendant of slaves, said red soda and watermelon are traditionally served at Juneteenth programs because red signifies the blood shed by slaves and watermelon was the only dessert slaves and their descendants had to eat. Candies, pies, cakes and other pastries were reserved for white folks during slavery and for decades afterward.
This year, the Juneteenth Round-Up Committee held its annual Juneteenth program on Saturday, June 9, so it wouldn’t conflict with Father’s Day weekend, which takes place this year on Sunday, June 18.
“Today, we celebrate freedom, we celebrate God’s presence, and we thank the Juneteenth Round-Up Committee,” said Rev. Harvey E. McGruder, pastor of the Greater Wesley A.M.E. Church in Kendleton.
Veronica Harris, a member of the Round-Up Committee, assured the crowd Saturday that God’s love freed the slaves and has blessed blacks ever since.
Saturday’s event also included a caravan of vehicles. Organizers originally wanted to hold a parade but the city of Kendleton wouldn’t allow it and took down the Round-Up Committee’s Juneteenth celebration banner placed at a major intersection in the city.
Mayor Darryl Humphrey Sr., a descendant of slaves, told the Round-Up Committee on Thursday that it hadn’t filled out the proper paperwork to hold a parade, said Carolyn Jones, a member of the Round-Up Committee and Humphrey’s cousin.
Jones said the Round-Up Committee filed the necessary paperwork by Friday but was told the paperwork had not been approved in time to hold a parade.
So the Round-Up Committee held a caravan instead.
The caravan of vehicles started at New Chapel United Methodist Church on Lum Road and made the two-mile trek to Bates Allen Park.
“Remember, this is a caravan, not a parade,” organizers told participants.
Jones said Humphrey simply wanted to derail the Round-Up Committee’s Juneteenth program because the city is planning a Juneteenth program of its own and he didn’t like the competition.
