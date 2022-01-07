Celebrating 63 years of wedded bliss

Charles E. and Marjorie (Straznicky) Hollier

Charles E. Hollier and Marjorie (Straznicky) Hollier of Sugar Land celebrated their 63rd anniversary on Dec. 23, 2021, surrounded by loving friends and family. The were married on Dec. 23, 1959. Marjorie was born and raised in Rosenberg.

