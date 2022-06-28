Join us at the George Ranch Historical Park as we observe and jubilate the independence of our influential Nation on Saturday, July 2! Bring family and friends to experience an authentic American cattle ranch and learn about the local citizens who contributed to Fort Bend county’s rich history.
Sarah D’Armond, Programs and Volunteer Coordinator, is excited about all the activities planned for the day. “I think our guests will learn fascinating facts about Independence Day - and they’ll have a lot of fun while doing so! Our GRITs (George Ranch Interpretive Teens) will be on hand to make sure this is a fabulous day for everyone.”
Special plans for the day include square dancing with the Houston Square and Round Dancing Council, cowboy campfire popcorn and patriotic-themed paper crafts! Bring a picnic lunch and celebrate the birth of our country!
All activities are free with the purchase of a park ticket. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors, $10 for children (ages 4-12) and children 3 and under are free. To purchase general admission tickets and see the full schedule of activities go to www.georgeranch.org/event/park-admission/. For more information or to book a group visit, email education@georgeranch.org, or call (281) 343-0218 x220. Be sure to follow us on Facebook/Instagram: @georgeranch to stay up to date on all our upcoming events.
NOTE: The Fort Bend History Association is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization. The Association was chartered in 1967 with the mission of preserving, interpreting, and sharing Fort Bend County’s rich history. The Association manages the programs at the Fort Bend Museum, the George Ranch Historical Park, and DeWalt Heritage Center. For more information about the Association, call 281-342-1256 or visit FBHistory.org
