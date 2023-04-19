Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) encourages all community members to visit the library during National Library Week, April 23-29, to explore all they have to offer.

Most people know about the wealth of stories available at the library, from picture books and large print to audiobooks and ebooks, but there's so much more to the story of libraries!

Libraries are welcoming spaces that bring communities together for entertainment, education, and connection through book clubs, story times, movie nights, crafting classes, lectures, and more.

Libraries also play a critical role in the economic vitality of communities by providing internet and technology access, literacy skills, computer and technology classes, and support for job seekers, small businesses, and entrepreneurs.

With many resources available digitally through the FBCL website, these free, online services can be accessed at any time of the day or night from home.

Here are some other free “perks” of using Fort Bend County Libraries:

· Meeting rooms of various sizes are available for use by the public during business hours. They can be reserved online through FBCL’s website.

View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.