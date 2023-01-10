Catholic Daugthers of the Americas Holy Rosary Court No. 1476 will hold a turkey dinner fundraiser on Sunday, Jan. 15 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 1416 George St. in Rosenberg. Drive-thru on Allen Street begins at 10:30 a.m. Dine-in begins at 11 a.m. in cafeteria. Cost is $12 per plate of turkey, dressing, green beans, new potatoes and cranberry sauce. First-come, first-served. No pre-sale tickets will be sold. Proceeds benefit Catholic Daughters and Holy Rosary.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.