Niagara has partnered with the National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) to revitalize parks and outdoor community spaces across the U.S. Seabourne Creek Park is on the list. Go to https://niagaraperkyourpark.com/parks/seabourne-creek-nature-park/ to vote! They are hoping to win so they can get new picnic tables, update the paths and more Arboretum.
Once again Richmond will have a back to school fair with Access Health. Saturday, August 6th from 9 am - 12 pm. AccessHealth Clinic, 400 Austin St, Richmond, TX 77469. Preparing children to return to school can be a stressful and overwhelming time for many. AccessHealth hopes to support families in making the start of the school year a little easier for the kids of our communities. These fairs assist parents with the medical and financial demands they face when preparing their children to return to school. During the health fairs, we offer immunizations, health screenings, vision screenings, backpacks, and school supplies to those in attendance, as well as a limited number of sports physicals, providing children the opportunity to participate in athletic activities. Children and students must be present to Don't forget to bring shot records.
Needville Fire Department fundraiser is August 21, 2022, beginning at 11:00 am. They currently have raffle tickets for sale for some awesome prizes. Contact any fire fighter, the fire department to purchase at 979-793-4262 or via email at events@needvillefd.org .
I look forward to hearing from you and sharing stories of your plans for the summer, your children's school accomplishments OR good news from your neighborhood or your church. You can call me at 281-703-9939, or send me an email to mlgoates@gmail.com with any news that you would like to share.
To find out what is happening in the Village of Pleak you may visit their website of www.villageofpleak.com for scheduled meetings, to read minutes from previous council meetings. For more information, you may also call the Pleak Village Hall office directly at
281-239-8504.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.