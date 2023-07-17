Cast Theatrical is holding auditions for John Patrick’s heartfelt drama-comedy, The Curious Savage.
The story is about Mrs. Ethel Savage, who wants to do good with the $10 million she has inherited upon her husband’s death but her three adult stepchildren all want the money for themselves. To prevent her from doing away with their family’s wealth and ruining their legacy, they have her committed to a sanatorium called The Cloisters, and it is among the gentle residents there that she finds her true family. The Curious Savage is a warm comedy that compares the kindness and loyalty of psychiatric patients with the greed and hostility of so-called “normal people.”
“The play is set in the 1950’s and showcases wonderful characters and beautiful relationships,” said Director Stephanie Phillips.
Audition dates are Monday, August 7 and Tuesday, August 8 from 7-9 p.m. at Cast Theatrical.
The Cast of Characters includes:
- Florence —Female 20s-40s. She is the elegant “mother” of The Cloisters. She has poise and grace. She believes a doll to be her toddler named John Thomas.
- Hannibal — Male 30s-60s. He is a kind man with a vast array of knowledge. He believes he can play the violin. He is a guest at The Cloisters.
- Fairy May — Female 16-late 20s. She is very childlike. She is a compulsive liar. She is plain, but believes herself to be a great beauty. She is a guest at The Cloisters.
- Jeff —- Male 20s-40s. He is a WWII veteran. He was a pilot in the war. He plays the piano. He is a guest at The Cloisters.
- Mrs. Paddy — Female 50s-80s. She only speaks to announce what she hates because her husband told her one day “to shut up.” She “paints.” She is a guest at The Cloisters.
- Miss Wilhelmina- Female 20’s to 40’s. She is an administrative assistant and nurse. She is extremely kind and understanding. She works at The Cloisters.
- Titus Savage- Male 40’s to 60’s. He is the oldest stepson of Mrs. Savage. He is a US Senator. He is sober, humorless, and direct. He also has a temper, especially towards his stepmother -Ethel Savage.
- Lily Belle Savage- Female 20’s to 40’s. She is the middle stepchild of Mrs. Savage. She is a celebrity heiress who is elegant, chic, self assured, and very selfish.
- Samuel Savage — Male 20s to 40s. He is the youngest stepchild of Mrs. Savage. He is a judge. He lives in the shadow of his siblings. He is uncertain and picked on. His siblings talk over him.
- Dr. Emmett — Male 40s to 80s. He is the staff doctor for this wing of The Cloisters. He is kind, warm-hearted, and works hard to help his patients.
- Ethel Savage — Female 50s to 80s. She is a witty, kind hearted, open minded blue haired woman with a shifted perspective towards humanity. The play revolves around her and her inherited money she hides from her stepchildren. She dislikes her stepchildren, but comes to love the residents of The Cloisters. She accepts their realities and delusions that others in the outside world do not.
All roles are available.
