Cast Theatrical Company is excited to announce theatre summer camps for youth ages 8-14 years beginning June 26.
The camps will provide children with the opportunity to experience the creative process offered by live theater through a Performance Camp and a Theatre Crafts Camp. We offer full and half-day options to accommodate most parents’ schedules.
In the Performance Camp, participants will audition for, rehearse and perform a play. The final day will feature an evening performance. Every child is guaranteed a role!
The Theatre Crafts camp will complement the Performance Camp by teaching participants how to create sets and props, as well as makeup techniques and technical skills (sound and lighting), with all components to be featured in the Performance Camp play.
Camp sessions were designed so that participants can attend one or both camps and learn a different play and skillset (props, set and techniques).
Attendees will receive:
- CAST Kids On Stage t-shirt.
- Video link for performance and candid footage from entire week.
- Memento they’ve helped create from their theatre experience to take home.
- Two tickets for family members to use for the Friday evening performance.
